En Boston le ponen números a la temporada de Sandoval

CARACAS.- La pasantía de Pablo Sandoval con los Medias Rojas de Boston no ha sido positiva; bajo rendimiento en su llegada y una lesión en el hombro la pasada zafra limitó el accionar del venezolano, jugador que llegó a Massachusetts con tres títulos de Serie Mundial en su haber, incluido un premio como MVP en la final de 2012, todo esto defendiendo los colores de los Gigantes de San Francisco.
Ahora, “Kung Fu Panda” lucha por un nuevo comienzo con el cuadro patirrojo, donde deberá ganarse el puesto como tercera base titular. Una dura rutina de entrenamiento físico ha marcado su calendario en los meses previos al spring training, cuyos resultados esperan verse sobre el terreno de juego.
Para Dave Dombrowski, gerente general de la franquicia, el trabajo de Sandoval rendirá frutos. “Considero que puede regresar y ser un buen tercera base diario para nosotros, desde la perspectiva ofensiva y defensiva”, señaló al periodista norteamericano Buster Olney (ESPN).
El ejecutivo agregó números a la campaña 2017 del antesalista venezolano si puede estar sano. “Pienso que si puede batear para .275 o .275, conectar entre 12 y 15 jonrones, y empujar 70 o 75 carreras, no creo que eso sea pedirle mucho. Ha hecho eso antes”.
En dos zafras con Boston, el criollo presenta promedio de .242, con 10 cuadrangulares y 47 remolcadas.
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin